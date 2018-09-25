Jesse Williams Directing Movie About Mother of Emmet Till The 'Grey's Anatomy' star will helm the film 'Till' from a script by Keith A. Beauchamp and

Michael Reilly. Jesse Williams, via statement The movie will focus on

Mamie Elizabeth Till-Mobley's search for justice

in 1955 following the Mississippi murder of her

14-year-old son. 'Till' is based on Beauchamp's previously released documentary, 'The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till.' Williams came under fire this week for posting photos of Till-Mobley with the slogan for Nike‘s recent ad campaign. He has since removed the photos but has not addressed the backlash.