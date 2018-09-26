New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Her Baby Make History at UN Ardern is the first female head of state to attend the United Nations General Assembly with an infant child. The Prime Minister gave birth to her daughter Neve Te Aroha back in June. Ardern made the trip to New York with her three-month old baby and partner, Clarke Gayford. Ardern says she discovered the pregnancy within a week of her election victory last year. She is only the second sitting world leader to give birth while in office. In addition, the 38-year-old is just the third female prime minister in

New Zealand's history. She is also the world‘s youngest female head

of state.