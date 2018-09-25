Instagram Co-Founders Resign

From Facebook Both Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger confirmed via Instagram‘s blog that they‘re leaving the company. Systrom served as the CEO and Krieger as CTO, both founding the

company in 2010. Facebook purchased

Instagram in 2012 for

$1 billion. There was no indication of any issues driving the co-founders out of the company. Kevin Systrom, via ABC News Kevin Systrom, via ABC News Experts are questioning Zuckerberg‘s leadership â€” which may have pushed them to make the decision â€” and many are speculating what this could mean for the future of Instagram's platform.