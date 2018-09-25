'Game of Thrones' Sets to Become Tourist Attractions

On Monday, HBO announced that it plans to transform the show's most prominent Northern Ireland sets into fan attractions. 'Game of Thrones' is known for its intricate sets and

lush scenery. These include the sets for Winterfell, King's Landing and Castle Black. The sites will also feature 'Game of Thrones' props, costumes and weapons. Jeff Peters, HBO‘s vice president of licensing and retail, via press release Jeff Peters, HBO‘s vice president of licensing and retail, via press release The popular series

will be wrapping up

in 2019.