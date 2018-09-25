Ted Cruz Forced

From Restaurant by

Left-Wing Activists While the Republican Senator and his wife were being seated at a restaurant in Washington on Monday, Two videos documenting the encounter were posted to Twitter and have gained over 1.2 million views. The first video captured a

woman who claimed to be a

constituent of the Senator, as

well as a survivor of sexual assault. Woman in Twitter video Protestors began to surround Cruz and his wife at theire table, chanting, "we believe survivors!" The Senator and his wife quickly gathered their belongings and left the restaurant. On Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke came to his opponent's defense on Twitter.