Trump's UN Speech Makes World Leaders Chuckle President Donald Trump

began his speech before

the UN general Assembly, saying his administration

"has accomplished more

than almost any administration

in the history of our country." The statement garnered an

audible guffaw from the crowd,

composed mostly of the

world's leaders and dignitaries. Trump laughed off the

reception, saying, "I didn't

expect that reaction, but that's okay." In the president's second

speech before the Assembly, he

reiterated his tough stance on

several key issues of the day. The U.S. trade war with China, the sanctions on Iran and Trump's diplomacy in North Korea

were all highlighted. Trump also doubled down on his "America First" philosophy and rejection of globalism. President Trump, before the U.N., via CNN