Trump's UN Speech Makes World Leaders Chuckle
Trump's UN Speech Makes World Leaders Chuckle President Donald Trump
began his speech before
the UN general Assembly, saying his administration
"has accomplished more
than almost any administration
in the history of our country." The statement garnered an
audible guffaw from the crowd,
composed mostly of the
world's leaders and dignitaries. Trump laughed off the
reception, saying, "I didn't
expect that reaction, but that's okay." In the president's second
speech before the Assembly, he
reiterated his tough stance on
several key issues of the day. The U.S. trade war with China, the sanctions on Iran and Trump's diplomacy in North Korea
were all highlighted. Trump also doubled down on his "America First" philosophy and rejection of globalism. President Trump, before the U.N., via CNN