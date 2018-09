Alyssa Milano Voices Support in #WhyIDidntReport Essay Actress Alyssa Milano defended Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh‘s accuser Milano responded to President Trump questioning why Alyssa Milano, via Vox Alyssa Milano, via Vox Blasey has alleged Kavanaugh pinned her down and groped her at a party in suburban Maryland, when they were both high school students. Now a 51-year-old research

psychologist in California,