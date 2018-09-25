Bill Cosby Sentenced to Between Three and 10 Years in Prison The comedian and actor has officially been sentenced for drugging and raping

Andrea Constand in 2004. The 81-year-old will be required to register as a sexual predator for life and also pay fines and court costs. Cosby has also been denied bail and will be locked up immediately. Cosby originally faced up to

30 years in prison. It then dropped to a maximum of 10 after attorneys agreed to merge three counts into one. At least 60 women have accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them over the span

of decades. However, Constand‘s allegation was the only criminal case to be brought to court.