iPhone XS Fails to Crack in Drop Test Cnet put Apple‘s most advanced smartphone durability to the test. The iPhone XS was dropped four times to see if it would crack. Last year, the iPhone X cracked within the first drop. The iPhone XS didn‘t shatter on the front or the back. This could be thanks to the new and improved formulation of glass on

the device. Phil Schiller, Apple‘s Marketing Chief via iPhone XS launch event" Experts were skeptical, considering Apple made the same remarks last year about the

iPhone X‘s durability. Overall, the iPhone XS seems to be much stronger than its predecessor.