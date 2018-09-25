Michael Avenatti Claims He Has More Evidence of Kavanaugh Misconduct The lawyer says the SCOTUS nominee and his friend Mark Judge gave women alcohol and drugs at house parties in the 1980s. Avenatti adds it was "in order to allow men to subsequently gang rape them." The claim was in an email to Mike Davis, the chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee. Avenatti has not identified any witnesses or disclosed more details about the alleged incidents. However, Avenatti says he represents a group of people, including one victim and multiple witnesses, who can corroborate the allegations. The lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels says he "will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the Senate Judicial Committee."