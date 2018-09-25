Michelle Obama Leads Couple Through Their Wedding Vows
Michelle Obama Leads Couple
Through Their Wedding Vows Stephanie Rivkin and
Joel Sircus exchanged
their vows Obama was on hand
to assist the young couple as they
recited their "I do's" to each other. Rivkin is the
daughter of Cindy Moelis, Pritzker served under
President Barack Obama and was
one of his major financial contributors. Obama is about to kick off
a nationwide, stadium book
tour for her memoir, Becoming. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, via 'US Weekly'