Number of New Heroin Users Drops, Meth and Marijuana Users Rise
Meth and Marijuana Users Rise In 2017, the number of reported new heroin users fell dramatically from 170,000 in 2016 to 81,000. The 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health
also revealed that prescription opioids
were being abused less. The survey revealed, however,
that the drop in new users
between the ages of 18 to 25 â€” Transitional aged youth
also saw a big jump in
methamphetamine
and marijuana use. Both those in recovery and those who treat them are not surprised by the shift from heroin to meth. Jenny Bogart, in recovery, via 'USA Today' Jim Beiting, CEO Transitions, 'USA Today' Sally Satel, physiatrist, via 'USA Today' Jim Beiting, CEO Transitions, 'USA Today' The report also found that the number
of people abusing substances who
sought treatment jumped from 10% to 14%.