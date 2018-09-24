Number of New Heroin Users Drops,

Meth and Marijuana Users Rise In 2017, the number of reported new heroin users fell dramatically from 170,000 in 2016 to 81,000. The 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health

also revealed that prescription opioids

were being abused less. The survey revealed, however,

that the drop in new users

between the ages of 18 to 25 â€” Transitional aged youth

also saw a big jump in

methamphetamine

and marijuana use. Both those in recovery and those who treat them are not surprised by the shift from heroin to meth. Jenny Bogart, in recovery, via 'USA Today' Jim Beiting, CEO Transitions, 'USA Today' Sally Satel, physiatrist, via 'USA Today' Jim Beiting, CEO Transitions, 'USA Today' The report also found that the number

of people abusing substances who

sought treatment jumped from 10% to 14%.