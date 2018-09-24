'The Walking Dead' to Live on

for 10 More Years AMC's President and CEO Josh Sapan said at an investor conference last week AMC wants to produce multiple new TV shows and movies for 'The Walking Dead.' Scott Gimple, producer of several seasons of 'The Walking Dead,' has been hired to oversee the development of multiple narratives. Gimple was named chief content officer in January for 'The Walking Dead' and its prequel, 'Fear the Walking Dead.' 'The Walking Dead' peaked at 19 million viewers

in 2015 Season nine of the popular zombie-apocalypse

horror series