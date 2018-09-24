Dallas Police Fire Officer Involved in Botham Jean Shooting Dallas Police Department, via statement Guyger has also been accused of manslaughter in the fatal incident involving her neighbor. The 30-year-old has claimed when she returned home on September 6, the door, to what she believed to be her apartment, was ajar. Guyger adds she mistakenly believed the apartment was her own and that Jean was a burglar. Jean‘s family and their attorneys have disputed those accounts and say information from witnesses contradict Guyger‘s statements. Lawyers for Jean‘s family have questioned why it took three days for Guyger to be charged. They have also inquired as to why Guyger was so quick to use deadly force in her encounter with Jean.