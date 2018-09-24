Colin Kaepernick and Dave Chappelle to Be Honored by Harvard
Colin Kaepernick and Dave Chappelle to be Honored by Harvard Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and comedian
Dave Chappelle Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, Harvard University Kaepernick created controversy when he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest
police brutality. Chappelle is a writer and producer who hosted his own show on Comedy Central, won a Grammy and is a two-time Emmy winner.