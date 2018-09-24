Deputy Attorney General

Rod Rosenstein Expected to Resign Rosenstein oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. He personally appointed Robert Mueller to lead the investigation. Several news outlets â€” Bloomberg reported that the White House has already accepted Rosenstein's resignation. NBC News, however, reported that Rosenstein would only depart if the White House fired him. 'The Washington Post'

reported that Rosenstein Last week, it was reported that he had considered secretly recording his conversations with President Trump. 'The New York Times'

also reported Invoking the 25th Amendment allows the Vice President to become president in the event of removal from office. Over the weekend, President Trump was asked if he would fire Rosenstein because of the report. President Trump, via CNBC