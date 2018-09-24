Facebook Is Reviewing its Policy on White Nationalism The social networking company is responding to a series of meetings with civil rights leaders and exclusive reporting by 'Motherboard.' Leaked internal documents revealed that Facebook's moderators were trained to make distinctions between "white nationalism," "white separatism" and "white supremacy." White nationalist and separatist content is allowed, while white supremacy is banned. Facebook made the distinction because white nationalism “doesn't seem to be always associated with racism (at least not explicitly.)” Letter from Stop Hate Project, to Facebook Heidi Beirich, head of SPLC Intelligence Project, via 'Motherboard'