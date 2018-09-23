Jemele Hill Narrating Lebron James‘ ’Shut Up and Dribble‘ Series
Jemele Hill Narrating Lebron James‘ ’Shut Up and Dribble‘ Series The former ESPN host will be the voice of the upcoming documentary series
on Showtime. The three part "doc-series" is set to debut in November. Jemele Hill, via 'The Hollywood Reporter' This will be Hill‘s first job since leaving ESPN in August. The 42-year-old was chastised by the sports network for calling Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter earlier this year. Lebron James has also been very outspoken in his criticisms of
the president. Jemele Hill left ESPN after nearly 12 years as a columnist, podcast host, commentator and 'SportsCenter' host.