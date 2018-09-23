Jemele Hill Narrating Lebron James‘ ’Shut Up and Dribble‘ Series The former ESPN host will be the voice of the upcoming documentary series

on Showtime. The three part "doc-series" is set to debut in November. Jemele Hill, via 'The Hollywood Reporter' This will be Hill‘s first job since leaving ESPN in August. The 42-year-old was chastised by the sports network for calling Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter earlier this year. Lebron James has also been very outspoken in his criticisms of

the president. Jemele Hill left ESPN after nearly 12 years as a columnist, podcast host, commentator and 'SportsCenter' host.