Drake Fan Sofia Sanchez Speaks Out After Heart Transplant One month after stealing our hearts and gaining a new one herself, Sofia said she hasn‘t “felt this free in a while.” Sofia‘s viral “In My Feelings” challenge led to a surprise visit from Drake himself. Shortly after, Drake updated fans when news broke that Sofia was getting a new heart. After initially being misdiagnosed, it was eventually discovered that Sofia‘s heart was pumping at 12%. Now, she can walk, talk

and eat. However, Sofia still

has to wear a mask in

public and take medicine

for her new heart. For Sofia, her recovery signifies that she is that much closer to joining Drake on stage. Sofia Sanchez,

to NBC News In the meantime, she hopes to get home by Halloween and back into gymnastics

and cheerleading.