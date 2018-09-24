Google Admits to

Letting Third-Party

Services Share Gmail Users' Data The tech behemoth made the admission in a letter to lawmakers that went public last week. Susan Molinari, Google U.S. public policy, via 'Fortune' The third party services allowed to scan gmail accounts include email clients, trip planners and customer relationship management systems. Google claims to thoroughly

vet the services that share user data. The services use an automated system to read Gmail users' emails, but apparently humans sometimes read emails as well. Reacting to the news,

Marc Rotenberg, Marc Rotenberg, Electronic Privacy Information Center, via 'Fortune' In the EU, the General

Data Protection Regulation,

implemented in May of this year,