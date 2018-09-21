Waka Flocka Upset About Maroon 5 Halftime Show After news that the pop band will reportedly perform, the Atlanta-based rapper said it‘s “not fair.” Especially considering that Atlanta is home to a lot of rap talent. Waka Flocka, to TMZ He also highlighted black culture‘s impact on the league and said they should be more accepting of the kneeling movement Colin Kaepernick started. Wacka Flocka, to TMZ The rapper suggested artists like Migos, Future and even himself. However, collaborations like the 2016 Coldplay performance with BeyoncÃ© and Bruno Mars are possible.