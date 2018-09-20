Trump Reverses Course on Release of Russia Probe Documents Earlier this week, Trump ordered the documents declassified from the FBI‘s Russia investigation. However, his order raised concerns that sensitive sources and methods could be exposed. The Justice Department‘s internal watchdog will now review

the documents. The documents include text messages of

several FBI and

Justice Department officials. They also contain a portion of a secret surveillance warrant application. Trump has said he will respect the wishes of the United States' allies but adds the documents will eventually come out.