NASA's Planet

Hunter Found an

Evaporating 'Super-Earth' The first alien world found by NASA's new planet hunter, The Transitioning Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), has been named

Pi Mensae c. The super-earth was discovered around the star Pi Mensae, which is about 59.5 light-years from Earth. The yellow dwarf star is the

second-brightest among stars

known to have transiting exoplanets. Pi Mensae c is about 2.14 times Earth's diameter and 4.82 times Earth's mass. Chelsea Huang, lead author, to Space.com An additional exoplanet, gas giant

Pi Mensae b, was previously

discovered, making an oval-

shaped orbit around the star. Chelsea Huang, lead author, to Space.com A detailed account of the

findings was submitted to

The Astrophysical Journal Letters.