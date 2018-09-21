Trump: Why Didn't Kavanaugh Accuser 'Call the FBI 36 Years Ago?'
Before his rally in Las Vegas on Thursday, President Trump gave his opinion of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford. Donald Trump, to Fox News Later during the rally, Trump declined to say anymore about Ford â€” stating, "I'm not saying anything about anybody else." However, he did manage to say that
"Brett Kavanaugh is one of the finest
human beings you will ever have the
privilege of knowing or meeting." President Trump also took to
Twitter to make his opinions known. According to CNN, the president
has privately voiced complaints Ford has yet to decide
whether to appear on Monday
before the Senate Judiciary
Committee to testify against Kavanaugh. Donald Trump, to Fox News