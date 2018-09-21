Beyonce and Jay-Z Surprise

High School Student With

$100K Scholarship Mikayla Lowry, 17, was awarded the scholarship during the pair's concert in Phoenix, AZ on Tuesday night. Lowry had no idea she'd been nominated for the scholarship. Through their BeyGOOD and The

Shawn Carter Foundations, Beyonce and

Jay-Z plan to award $1.1 million in scholarships. Teaming up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America,

they'll award the scholarships in each of

the On the Run II Tour cities. To be awarded, students must be exceptional and have financial need. Keyshawn Morgan, Keyshawn Morgan, via 'Time'