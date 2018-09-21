Lady Gaga Opens Up about Cancelled Tour with Kanye West Gaga spoke with Bossip about

her 2009 cancelled tour,

Fame Kills, with Kanye West. In 2016, West stated it was "the beginning of the end of my life." The joint tour was cancelled after West interrupted Taylor Swift's speech at the 2009 VMAs. While he planned to "let her finish," he took the mic and said Beyoncé had "one of the best videos of all-time." In response to the tour cancellation, Gaga highlighted the importance of mental health. Lady Gaga, to Bossip