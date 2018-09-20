Bill Cosby Judge Will

Not Recuse Himself Judge Steven O‘Neill

denied the motion to

remove himself from the

case due to bias accusations. The defense argued the

judge was biased due to

a past political campaign In 2016, Castor testified Cosby

could not be prosecuted, but

O'Neill ruled the case could proceed. The court found the motion was not filed in time and had no merit. Steven O‘Neill, via court order O‘Neil will sentence Cosby

next week on three counts of

aggravated indecent assault.