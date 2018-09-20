Bill Cosby Judge Will Not Recuse Himself
Bill Cosby Judge Will
Not Recuse Himself Judge Steven O‘Neill
denied the motion to
remove himself from the
case due to bias accusations. The defense argued the
judge was biased due to
a past political campaign In 2016, Castor testified Cosby
could not be prosecuted, but
O'Neill ruled the case could proceed. The court found the motion was not filed in time and had no merit. Steven O‘Neill, via court order O‘Neil will sentence Cosby
next week on three counts of
aggravated indecent assault.