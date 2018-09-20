ESPN's New Streaming Service Passes One Million Subscribers
ESPN's New Streaming Service Passes
One Million Subscribers Since launching in April this year, ESPN+ has become a big hit. In addition to on-demand content and past
sporting events, ESPN+ will stream
10,000 live events in its
first year. The service features games from the MLB, NHL and
global soccer events. It also doesn't require subscribers to buy a cable
or satellite subscription. ESPN+ costs users $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro, via statement