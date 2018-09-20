Mavericks' Mark Cuban Agrees to $10 Million Donation Following Investigation
Mavericks' Mark Cuban Agrees
to $10 Million Donation
Following Investigation The donation will go to "organizations that are committed to supporting the leadership and development of women in the sports industry and combating domestic violence." The NBA team owner's
announcement comes
after an investigation Adam Silver, NBA commissioner, via 'USA Today' Adam Silver, NBA commissioner, via 'USA Today' The organization and its HR
department were accused of
covering up Ussery's behavior
and ignoring complaints. The allegations were first made
public in a Sports illustrated
article back in February. A seven-month investigation followed, during which Cynthia Marshall was hired as Mavericks CEO
