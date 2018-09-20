Mavericks' Mark Cuban Agrees

to $10 Million Donation

Following Investigation The donation will go to "organizations that are committed to supporting the leadership and development of women in the sports industry and combating domestic violence." The NBA team owner's

announcement comes

after an investigation Adam Silver, NBA commissioner, via 'USA Today' Adam Silver, NBA commissioner, via 'USA Today' The organization and its HR

department were accused of

covering up Ussery's behavior

and ignoring complaints. The allegations were first made

public in a Sports illustrated

article back in February. A seven-month investigation followed, during which Cynthia Marshall was hired as Mavericks CEO

"to effect change." Adam Silver, NBA commissioner, via 'USA Today' Adam Silver, NBA commissioner, via 'USA Today'