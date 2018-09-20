Walmart Wants to Provide

'Everyday Low Prices'

for Health Care The retail giant is one of the latest stores to jump into the health care arena after signing a deal with Anthem, one of the nation's largest insurers. Greg Foran, CEO of Walmart US, via CNN Walmart is already one of the nation's leading

pharmacies. Expanding its health care services

for its 140 million weekly customers could provide

a big advantage over competitors. Experts predict that the retailer could offer services such as basic medical care, primary care, nutrition and weight counseling and chronic disease management. Walmart is targeting Medicare and Medicaid

markets specifically, since many of its

existing customers are senior citizens

and lower-income Americans. Many of the store's locations

across the country are in rural

areas where there are few

other health care options. John Matthews, national strategy leader at KPMG, via CNN