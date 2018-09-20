Canadians in the Marijuana Industry Face Lifetime Ban From the US The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says those working or investing in the pot industry from Canada will be treated as drug traffickers. Even simply investing could be grounds for a travel ban because it counts as participating in an

illegal business. High-profile investors, including

venture capitalist Sam Znaimer, have already been banned from

the U.S.

for life. Recreational users will not be specifically targeted, but they could face the same penalty. The policy is actually a longstanding protocol under

the U.S. Controlled Substances Act. Last October, Canada became the

first G7 nation to legalize

recreational marijuana. By 2022, its cannabis industry is expected to generate $5.4 billion for both the recreational and medical markets.