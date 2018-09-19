Amazon Plans to Open 3,000 Cashierless Stores by 2021 The futuristic retail spaces promise to bring “no lines, no checkouts,

no registers.” Customers will simply walk into stores, scan items on their smartphone and leave. The e-commerce giant already has three automated Amazon Go locations open in Seattle. Amazon also opened a cashierless store in Chicago within the past week. Retailers including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Target and Kroger saw shares decline following the news. The existing Amazon Go stores primarily sell grab-and-go food items. Amazon hopes to have 10 Go stores open by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg.