Prince Fans Want

Federal Grand Jury Probe

Into Singer's Death A petition signed by more than 6,000 people was delivered to local and state officials in Minnesota, according to 'The Minneapolis Star Tribune.' Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose after taking counterfeit Vicodin

pills in 2016. The Carver County attorney's office never

filed criminal charges in the singer's death. However, the Minnesota physician who saw

Prince before his death agreed to a $30,000 fine under the allegations the he prescribed drugs to someone else, knowing that Prince would take them. The group that is seeking a grand jury to "properly investigate his death" Nicole Welage, to 'The Minneapolis Star Tribune' Last month, Prince's family filed a wrongful

death suit against Iowa Health System, UnityPoint Health, Walgreens, North Memorial Healthcare

and Minnesota physician Michael Schulenberg. Statement in lawsuit,

via CNN