Prince Fans Want Federal Grand Jury Probe Into Singer's Death
Prince Fans Want
Federal Grand Jury Probe
Into Singer's Death A petition signed by more than 6,000 people was delivered to local and state officials in Minnesota, according to 'The Minneapolis Star Tribune.' Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose after taking counterfeit Vicodin
pills in 2016. The Carver County attorney's office never
filed criminal charges in the singer's death. However, the Minnesota physician who saw
Prince before his death agreed to a $30,000 fine under the allegations the he prescribed drugs to someone else, knowing that Prince would take them. The group that is seeking a grand jury to "properly investigate his death" Nicole Welage, to 'The Minneapolis Star Tribune' Last month, Prince's family filed a wrongful
death suit against Iowa Health System, UnityPoint Health, Walgreens, North Memorial Healthcare
and Minnesota physician Michael Schulenberg. Statement in lawsuit,
via CNN