5-Month-Old True Thompson Targeted by Racist Trolls
5-Month-Old True Thompson Targeted by Racist Trolls Kim Kardashian West recently posted a photo of her infant daughter with her cousins Stormi Webster
and True on Instagram. The post was immediately bombarded with racist comments. One person wrote, “I hate that True is so dark, the other two are a nice mix." Another person wrote, "True is
so ugly..." Fans were quick to report the hate speech and come
to the defense
of the baby. KhloÃ© Kardashian Fan on Instagram True's mom, KhloÃ© Kardashian,
has yet to address
the racist comments.