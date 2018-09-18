5-Month-Old True Thompson Targeted by Racist Trolls Kim Kardashian West recently posted a photo of her infant daughter with her cousins Stormi Webster

and True on Instagram. The post was immediately bombarded with racist comments. One person wrote, “I hate that True is so dark, the other two are a nice mix." Another person wrote, "True is

so ugly..." Fans were quick to report the hate speech and come

to the defense

of the baby. KhloÃ© Kardashian Fan on Instagram True's mom, KhloÃ© Kardashian,

has yet to address

the racist comments.