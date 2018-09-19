Trump Says, 'I Don't Have an Attorney General'
Trump Says,
'I Don't Have an Attorney General' President Donald Trump made the stunning statement during an Oval Office interview with Hill.TV. Trump has been been
a vocal critic of Attorney
General Jeff Sessions Mueller is investigating
possible collusion During the interview, Trump said he was unhappy with several aspects of Sessions' performance
as Attorney General. President Trump, via The Hill The President also reiterated that
Sessions approached him
about the position. President Trump, via The Hill President Trump, via The Hill When asked if he would fire Jeff Sessions, Trump said,
"We'll see what happens."