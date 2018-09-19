OnePlus Will

Start Making TVs China's OnePlus, known best for its phones,

wants to break into the smart home market. Company chief Pete Lau calls the move "the first

step in building a connected human experience." The OnePlus TV project has not yet revealed

a timeline or any specs, but Lau hints that the product will serve as the connectivity hub for

the company's vision of a future smart home. The television will be developed by

a new division within OnePlus. While still in early stages of development,

OnePlus is seeking input from fans. Lau posted a call

to action on Twitter.