Jameis Winston Sued by Uber

Driver Over Alleged Groping A female Uber driver in Arizona

claims that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

quarterback groped her in the drive-thru

of a Mexican restaurant in March 2016. The lawsuit, filed on

Tuesday, is seeking more

than $75,000 in damages,

according to court documents. Prior to the lawsuit, an eight-month investigation found that Winston, 24, touched the woman "in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent," according to 'The Tampa Bay Times.' As a result, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was suspended by the NFL for three games in June. John Clune, the woman's attorney, to 'The Tampa Bay Times' This is the second sexual assault complaint against Winston, according to 'The Tampa Bay Times.' He was previously accused of rape in December 2012.