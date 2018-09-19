Senate Passes

Overwhelmingly

Bipartisan Opioids Bill The opioid legislation

passed 99-1. The bill addresses

the opioid crisis

in three ways: 1 2 3 It also establishes the Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act. The STOP Act requires

the U.S. Postal Service The Postal Service will begin

sharing real-time information

with the Department

of Homeland Security To assist in addiction recovery, The White House praised the bill as a

"whole-of-government" approach to

combating the opioid epidemic in the U.S.