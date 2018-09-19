Alec Baldwin: Justin and Hailey 'Just Went off and Got Married' The actor seemingly confirmed the

marriage of his niece, Hailey Baldwin,

to Justin Bieber while talking to

'Access' at the 2018 Emmy Awards. News of Hailey

and Justin's civil ceremony spread on Friday, Sep. 14, but Hailey quickly denied the claim in a simple tweet that read, "I'm not married yet." That post has since been deleted and

a friend of the couple told 'People' that

Hailey "feels a civil ceremony and their

'real' wedding are two separate things." Source close to couple, to 'People' Either way, Uncle Alec had some advice for the newlyweds: Alec Baldwin, at 2018 Emmy's, to 'Access'