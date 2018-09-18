Kourtney Kardashian to Continue Seeing Luka Sabbat
Kourtney Kardashian to
Continue Seeing Luka Sabbat Newly single Kourtney Kardashian was spotted over the weekend with 20-year-old 'Grown-ish' actor Luka Sabbat. After having dinner in L.A. on Friday, Kardashian and Sabbat headed to
the grand opening
of TAO Chicago nightclub on Saturday. Inside Source, via 'E! News' According to an inside source,
Kardashian met Sabbat through
her younger sister, Kendall Jenner. Inside Source, via 'E! News' Inside Source, via 'E! News'