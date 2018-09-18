Kanye West, Adam Driver Confirmed for Season

Premiere of 'SNL' The controversial artist and

the Star Wars actor will kick off

Saturday Night Live's (SNL) 44th season. SNL made the announcement on Monday

via Twitter, before the show's

Emmy win for best variety sketch. It marks West's seventh appearance as a musical guest and Driver's second stint as a host. Driver has appeared in

two films this year, West's eighth studio full-length album, Ye,

went gold after hitting number one

on the Billboard chart. West sparked outrage among his fan base when he openly supported Trump and suggested that slavery was a "choice." The 44th season of 'SNL'

premieres on Sep. 29.