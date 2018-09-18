Alibaba CEO Says US-China Trade War Could Last

for Decades Jack Ma thinks China and the United States' trade war is going to last longer and have a bigger impact than most people think. China‘s richest man says the dispute could last 20 years and persist beyond the presidency of Donald Trump. Alibaba CEO Jack Ma, via statement The comments come hours after China vowed to retaliate against U.S. plans to levy tariffs on $200 billion in

Chinese goods. The Alibaba CEO says his company will be affected

by the rising tensions given its wholesale business allows American merchants to source products from China.