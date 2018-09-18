Meghan Markle Is Helping Women Affected by Grenfell Tower Fire On Monday, Kensington Palace revealed that Meghan Markle has been working on a secret project for months. The Duchess of Sussex has been meeting with the women affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72. She's been cooking with them and participating in their meet-up group, Hubb Community Kitchen. The Duchess has encouraged the women to produce a cookbook entitled 'Together: Our Community Kitchen.' Book proceeds will help keep Hubb Community Kitchen open seven days per week. Indroduction to 'Together: Our Community Kitchen' Markle will host the book's launch party on Sept. 20.