Michael Jordan Makes Huge Donation Towards Hurricane Florence Recovery The NBA legend will donate $2 million towards relief efforts in North Carolina after the recent hurricane. Florence has doused the Carolinas in rain since last week and caused

33 deaths. As of Monday night, over 300,000 people in the state are still without power. Michael Jordan, via statement The 55-year-old Jordan was raised in Wilmington, North Carolina and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Following a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan is now the principal owner and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets.