SpaceX Announces World's First 'Private Passenger' to the Moon SpaceX Founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

announced Monday night that Japanese

billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will travel to

the moon on SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket (BFR). Maezawa is the founder and CEO of the online fashion retailer Zozo. Yusaku Maezawa, via ABC News The announcement was made

from the SpaceX rocket factory

in Hawthorne, CA. Elon Musk, via Reuters The price tag Maezawa is paying for the trip was not revealed. Maezawa was in

attendance and announced SpaceX has already completed more than 50 successful Falcon launches.