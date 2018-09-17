Meek Mill Writes Song About Colin Kaepernick for Next Album On Friday, Meek Mill â€” who was incarcerated earlier this year over probation violation â€” While there, Mill spit a few bars of a

newly penned song about Kaepernick. Meek Mill, via Page Six Kaepernick was in contact with Mill

for the duration of his jail sentence. The rapper told 'The Post' that the song will appear on his next album but divulged, "I'm not actually giving out a release date, it's a surprise album." Other lyrics in the song include: Meek Mill, via Page Six Mill has even expressed a willingness

to meet with President Trump to

discuss criminal-justice reform. Meek Mill, via Page Six