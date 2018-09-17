Rihanna Gives Her Younger Self Advice During an interview with 'E! News,' the singer gave her younger self some great and simple advice - "sleep." Rihanna, to E! News The singer recently recalled her accomplishments throughout her life during her annual Diamond Ball. Rihanna, to E! News The fashion icon and makeup mogul recently celebrated one year of Fenty Beauty and held a Fashion Week event for her Savage x Fenty line. Rihannas‘ music career skyrocketed ever since the release of her single, “Pon de Replay,” in 2005. Her fashion career began in 2011 when she collaborated with Armani. She then partnered with Puma a few years later. “Work” is much more than the name of one of her hit singles - it's her lifestyle.