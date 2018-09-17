Amazon Go Store Opens in Chicago The 2,000-square-foot store that opened Monday is the first Amazon Go location outside of Seattle. In January, Amazon opened its first of three stores without cashiers in Seattle. The store is on the first floor of the complex where Amazon's Chicago office is located. Amazon Go offers ready-to-eat salads, sandwiches and snacks, as well as other packaged convenience

store offerings. Customers scan an app on their smartphone as they enter the store, The company intends to eventually open Amazon Go stores in New York and San Francisco. Gianna Puerini, vice president of

Amazon Go, via 'Chicago Tribune'