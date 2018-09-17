Hawaiian Airlines to Have Longest Flight in the US Hawaiian Airlines has announced the launch of "the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in U.S. history." The flight will be scheduled five days a week between Boston and Honolulu. Beginning April 4, 2019, Hawaiian Airlines Flights HA90 and HA91 between both destinations will be flown by

an Airbus A330. Hawaiian says these specific flights will have 68 extra comfort seats in the main cabin. According to the airline, flight time will take up to 11 hours and 40 minutes. This beats United Airlines, which offers a flight from Newark, New Jersey to Honolulu that takes

10 hours and 50 minutes. Delta Air Lines also offers flights from Atlanta, Georgia to Honolulu that last

9 hours and 48 minutes.