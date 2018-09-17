Amazon to Investigate Bribery Claims Against Its Employees Amazon says it will look into suspected internal leaks of confidential information by its employees. Sources say employees were bribed to remove fake reviews and other seller scams from Amazon's website. Employees allegedly offered internal data and other classified information

through intermediaries. In return for payments, the data was given to independent merchants selling their products on Amazon to help them boost sales. A report from 'The Wall Street Journal' says these payments range from about $80 to more than $2,000. The practice, which is a violation of company policy, has been particularly noticeable in China.